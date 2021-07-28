Grace Cafe: Health food by day, Korean roots by night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Chef Brian Han and partner BJ Smith opened Grace Cafe – by day a health-forward cafe, and by night a gathering place exploring Han’s Korean roots.

Grace Cafe’s daytime menus includes wholesome bowls, smoothies and juices. At night, however, the environment shifts to one centered around Korean banchan and an imaginative cocktail program.

Han and Smith launched several popups amidst the pandemic, and their new brick-and-mortar venture is a result of that experimental time.

Grace Cafe is open day and night for dine-in, takeout and delivery. It is located at 1401 SE Morrison Street No. 117.