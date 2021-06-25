Grad gifts: Celebrating the Class of 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Graduation season is among us, but it can be tricky finding the right gift for that grad in your life because every year can be so different.

So if you’re trying to avoid falling back to the typical gift card, we called in some help. Our lifestyle expert Jen Munoz joined AM Extra with her gift ideas for the class of 2021. Check out her list:

Sweets

**Baked by Melissa Graduation Cupcakes and Card – Say congrats with bite-size cupcakes! Baked by Melissa’s Congrats Gift Box includes one Latest & Greatest 25-pack (feat. all 8 OGs, our three seasonal flavors + the Mini of the Month) all wrapped up with a Graduation card.

**Custom Message Shortbread Cookies | Birthday Gift, Gift Ideas -Take your texting skills to the next level and tap out a personalized cookie message for the graduate you love. UNCOMMON GOODS

Gifts

Silver Tone Crystalline Ballpoint Pen – Let the words flow when you use this exceptional crystalline-style ballpoint pen by Swarovski. MACY’S

Kate Spade Made For Me Hot & Cold Hydration Bottle -This new Hydration collection features metal tumblers in a range of beautiful colors and patterns that have different descriptions on each. Go ahead and find the one that matches you best. For use with hot or cold beverages – MACY’S

Lucky Feather Shoot For The Moon Dangle Necklace – More is definitely merrier on this 14K gold dipped ‘Shoot for the Moon’ dangle necklace. This need-it-now necklace is the perfect gift for anyone who believes that the stars will align.

Homesick Candles – Whether you pine for the big bouquet of Texas or the botanical grandeur of California, Homesick Candles offer a remedy for homesick senses if you’re heading off to college.

Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set | Bond Touch Bracelets – They say distance makes the heart grow fonder – whether you’re miles apart or spending the day in different locations, these waterproof silicone bracelets can keep you feeling close. Download the app that connects the set and tap your bracelet to send a Bond Touch™ to your loved one. Theirs will light up and vibrate, so they’ll know you’re thinking about them. Send an extra-special note, incorporate unique rhythms or create your own secret code. They’re waterproof.

Flare Bracelets – offers technology-enabled safety jewelry that empowers wearers to get out of unsafe situations, offering a life line and call for backup at the push of a button. Each piece of jewelry has a hidden button that provides three options to discreetly take action and assert agency in any potentially dangerous situation, whether dealing with a medical emergency or needing to exit an uncomfortable situation swiftly before it escalates.

**Clutch Chargers – World’s thinnest charger is sleek and beautiful, Clutch is a thin charger, it’s the size of a few credit cards, making it extremely easy to store in any wallet or purse. You don’t have to carry extra cables with you, Clutch comes with an attached charging cable and LED indicators for increased convenience and ease of use. Perfect for the grad on the go!

Last minute special deliveries