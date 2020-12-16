Great American Baking Show contestant shares hazelnut cookie recipe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Now is the time of year to get in the kitchen, dust off those family holiday traditions, and get baking!

If you want to add a new recipe to your repertoire, though, local baker and former contestant on “The Great American Baking Show” Marissa Troeschel is sharing one of her favorites.

She joined AM Extra to demonstrate how she bakes her hazelnut speculaas cookies.

Hazelnut Speculaas Cookies

1/2cup hazelnuts, toasted

11/2 cup all purpose flour

1/2tsp baking soda

1/4tsp salt

11/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2tsp ground ginger

1/4tsp ground cardamom

1/4tsp ground coriander

1/4tsp ground mace (or nutmeg)

1/8tsp ground cloves

1/2cup unsalted butter, room temp

1/2cup light brown sugar, packed

1/2cup sugar

1 egg, room temp

Preheatoven to 350°F. On a sheet pan, toast hazelnuts for 8-10 minutes until they smell fragrant and roasty. Set aside to cool.

In a bowl, measure out flour. Remove 2 tbsp and add to the bowl of a food processor. Add cooled hazelnuts to the food processor and finely grind. Add nuts to the bowl with the flour and whisk in baking soda and salt. Set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer (or in a bowl if you’re using a hand held mixer) add butter, sugars and spices. Beat on medium-high speed until light and fluffy. Add egg and beat until combined.

With mixer running on low, add in the flour mixture. Mix until just combined. Give the bowl a final scrape to make sure there is nothing hiding at the bottom.

Flatten the dough into a disk and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least four hours; overnight is even better.

When you are ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350°F. Line your cookie sheets with parchment paper or a baking mat. On a lightly floured surface, roll your dough to about an 1/8 inch thick. Cut out cookies and place on baking sheets, about an inch apart.

Bake for 10-12 minutes, rotating sheets halfway through, until light golden around the edges. Watch closely because baking time may vary depending on the size of your cookie. Cool sheets on wire racks for a few minutes before transferring cookies to a wire rack to cool.

Enjoy!