Green tailgating with ex-NFLer Ovie Mughelli

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Football is back! And even though things are decidedly different during the pandemic, you can still have a tailgating party — either by Zoom or by being socially distant.
Former NFL fullback Ovie Mughelli joined AM Extra to talk about how the game day experience is different this season, what makes a great tailgate experience and other tips to make a day of football watching great.
Ovie Mughelli Foundation
Ovie Mughelli Green Tailgating
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.