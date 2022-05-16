PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The city of Gresham is experiencing many of the same issues as Portland. Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall joined AM Extra Monday to discuss what’s going on in his city.

Stovall said its urban renewal work has been ongoing and that progress has been made in the West Gresham and Rockwood areas.

He said Gresham has seen rises in violent crime and theft. The city is increasing its law enforcement investments and the city is not focused on defunding the police. The city is also looking for more ways its police officers can engage with the community.

“We are taking every effort to ensure that we’re putting things in place to keep Gresham safe,” Stovall said.

He said like Portland, the Gresham Police Department is also dealing with a higher-than-usual vacancy rate and is looking to hire more officers.