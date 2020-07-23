Gresham names Vincent Jones-Dixon to council vacancy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham appointed its first Black city councilor in at least 3 decades after a unanimous vote Tuesday afternoon.

Vincent Jones-Dixon was named to fill the vacancy in Council Position 3, created when Karylinn Echols was named mayor.

Jones-Dixon joined AM Extra to talk about his new role, what he hopes to accomplish and his thoughts about the ongoing protests in Gresham.

