Semi-finalist in The UPS Store Small Biz Challenge, Julie Sullivan Loos, joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about her journey to compete in a live challenge competition where her business skills will be tested. She co-founded Ground Up — known for its delicious Nut Butters.

At stake: a chance to win up to $25,000 and an editorial feature in Inc. magazine. Voting is underway through Monday, July 5. The five finalists will be announced on Friday, July 9. Vote here: www.inc.com/theupsstore