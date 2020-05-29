‘Haircut Night in America’ comes to CBS

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shaggy? Well, almost everyone is.
“Haircut Night in America” airs at 8 p.m. Friday on KOIN TV. Hosted by Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn, the show will provide do-it-yourself tips to cutting your hair to make it, you know, less unkempt.
Top hair stylists will guide celebrities Kelly Osbourne, Olympian Lindsey Vonn and hockey superstar P.K. Subban plus healthcare workers through cut, color and style from their homes.
