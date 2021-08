PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s finally time for another Foodie Friday!

A Hillsboro restaurant has survived the test of time — marking 50 years of being in business. Hale’s Restaurant & Lounge is ready to party it up by holding a big celebration for both loyal and new customers.

Manager Daniel Sene, the son of Hale’s Owner Deanna Hale, joined AM Extra to give us all the details.