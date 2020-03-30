Haley Johnsen helps spread local music during ‘Stay Home’ order

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former American Idol contestant and Beaverton singer/songwriter Haley Johnsen is doing a lot during the “Stay Home” order.

In addition to sharing inspirational words, music and memories on social media to help others during quarantine, Johnsen just released a new album and hosted a live stream concert on March 25.

Johnsen joined AM Extra to talk about why she plans to ask other local musicians to cover their favorite artists and what her future plans hold.

