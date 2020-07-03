‘Hamilton’ isn’t the only new movie this week

KOIN News AM Extra

Extra Entertainment movie critic Erin Keeney joined AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Broadway smash hit and a new Will Ferrell comedy are among the new movies hitting the streaming world this weekend.

Extra Entertainment movie critic Erin Keeney joined AM Extra to talk about “Hamilton,” Will Ferrell’s new comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” and some good 4th of July throwbacks.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss