Hand pies for Pi Day (…and a recipe)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local baking icon Marissa Troeschel is back on AM Extra, this time to help celebrate March 14, Pi Day!

Not familiar with Pi Day? Well, the recognition began in 1988 at the Exploratorium. The numbers in the date (3/14) match the first three digits of the mathematical constant pi (π).

And what better way to celebrate Pi than with pie? Check out some of the Apple hand pies Marissa created!

….you’re craving one now, aren’t you? Here’s the recipe:

Apple Hand Pies

Crust

300g All Purpose Flour (2.5 cups)

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp salt

16 tbsp cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes

8 tbsp ice water

Apple Filling

2 crisp, baking apples (I used Fuji)

50g sugar (¼ cup)

2 tbsp All Purpose Flour

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground cardamom

Pinch of salt

Demerara sugar for sprinkling

1 egg for egg wash

In a food processor, with a blade attachment, pulse flour, sugar and salt. Add butter and pulse about 10 times until the butter is in pea sized pieces and evenly dispersed through the dry ingredients. This can also be done by hand, if you don’t have a food processor.

Empty contents of the food processor into a clean bowl. Add ice water (make sure to strain those ice cubes!) and mix with a rubber spatula until the mix comes together. Turn onto a well floured surface (it’s ok to use a good amount of flour). Roll into a rectangle and fold one side of the dough into the middle. Fold the other side on top, just like folding a piece of paper into thirds. Divide the dough in half, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour. (If you’re really in a rush and your dough feels pretty cold you can skip the 1 hour in the fridge and go straight for cutting.)

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Make sure to line your pans! These can get a little sticky when they bake and you don’t want all that stuck to your baking sheets.

On a well floured surface roll out dough to ⅛ inch thick and cut into 3.5 – 4 inch circles. Place cut circles onto your pans, cover loosely in plastic wrap, and stick them back into the fridge while you make the filling.

Peel and cube apples. I cut mine into pretty tiny cubes to get as many apples into each little pie. In a clean bowl mix sugar, flour, spices, and salt into the apples. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Whisk your egg with 1 tbsp of water.

Remove chilled circles from the fridge and fill with about 2 tbsp of the apple mix, leaving a little border. Brush a little of the egg on the border of the dough and place a second circle on top. Using a fork, seal the edges of your hand pie by pressing the tines of the fork all the way around the edge of the pie. Repeat with the remaining dough circles.

Brush the top of each pie with your egg wash. Using a sharp knife, cut 4 small slits on the top of each pie to release steam. Finish with a sprinkle of the demerara sugar.

Bake for 18 to 20 minutes until golden brown and bubbly. Cool slightly and enjoy!

Note from Marissa

* Have fun with the filling! Feel free to change up the spices and fruits to make it your own.

* When I bake I prefer to measure in grams. It’s much more accurate and baking scales are super affordable. I highly recommend!