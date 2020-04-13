Handling screen time with distance learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday marked the day in which all students in Oregon were set to start a distance learning program.

Many parents across the state are beginning to see the challenges of keeping their kids focused while at home. Another challenge, however, is limiting screen time.

Hood River’s Andrea Davis is an educator who founded Better Screen Time — a program to help parents find a balance between effective distance learning and limited screen time. She joined Jenny and Emily Monday to talk more about the program.

Download Better Screen Time here!