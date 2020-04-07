Happy National Beer Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Grab a pint, it’s National Beer Day!

Brewmaster Will Leroux from Public Coast Brewing in Cannon Beach joined us to celebrate and talk about local beers that support the coastal economy.

For the special day, Public Coast is offering six packs at discounted prices for curbside pickup. You can also find their beer in Portland grocery stores like John’s Marketplace, and soon — Green Zebra Grocery.