Happy Valley hosts fireworks takeback event Thursday, Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fireworks can obviously put yourself and others at risk — and with the dry conditions, fireworks are a real concern for starting wildfires.

That’s why fireworks are banned in several cities and counties, including Portland, Milwaukie, Tualatin, Cannon Beach, Vancouver, Camas, Washougal and many others.

The City of Happy Valley is hosting a takeback event this Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Happy Valley Community Policing Center on Southeast King Road. Drop-offs can be done anonymously with no questions will be asked. People may also drop off legal fireworks.

Director of Public Safety for Happy Valley Steve Campbell joined AM Extra on Thursday to help explain the takeback event.