Happy Valley Mayor on helping small businesses ahead of holidays

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Happy Valley has seen happier days, but community members are staying strong despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Happy Valley Mayor Tom Ellis joined AM Extra to talk about COVID-19 restrictions’ impacts on the economy, small business assistance grants, and the importance of shopping and eating local.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.