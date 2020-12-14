Happy Valley Mayor on helping small businesses ahead of holidays

AM Extra

by: , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Happy Valley has seen happier days, but community members are staying strong despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Happy Valley Mayor Tom Ellis joined AM Extra to talk about COVID-19 restrictions’ impacts on the economy, small business assistance grants, and the importance of shopping and eating local.

