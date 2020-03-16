1  of  73
Closings
Adelante Mujeres Battle Ground Sch. Dist. Beaverton Early Childhood Center Bethlehem Christian Preschool - L.O. Canby Sch. Dist. Centennial Sch. Dist. Christ the King Catholic School Clackamas Co. Children's Comm. Clackamas ESD Columbia Christian Concordia University Corbett Sch. Dist. Dallas Sch. Dist. Dayton Sch. Dist. (OR) Estacada Sch. Dist. Evergreen Sch. Dist. Firm Foundation Christian Forest Grove Sch. Dist. Forest Hills Lutheran Christian School Gervais Sch. Dist. Glenwood Sch. Dist. Greater Albany Sch. Dist. Green Mountain Sch. Dist. Gresham-Barlow Sch. Dist. Head Start of Yamhill Co. Hillsboro Early Childhood Center Holy Family Catholic Kelso Sch. Dist. King's Way Klickitat Sch. Dist. Kozy Kids Enrichment Center Lincoln Co. Sch. Dist. Longview Sch. Dist. Mill A Sch. Dist. Molalla River Academy Molalla River Sch. Dist. Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. Neighborhood House Nestucca Valley Sch. Dist. North Wasco Co. SD NW College of Construction NW Regional ESD: Clatsop Co. NW Regional ESD: Columbia Co. NW Regional ESD: Tillamook Co. NW Regional ESD: Washington Co. Open Door Christian Acad. Oregon City Sch. Dist. Oregon College of Oriental Med. Portland Public Schools Regis St. Mary Catholic School (Stayton) Reynolds Sch. Dist. Ridgefield Sch. Dist. Santiam Canyon Sch. Dist. Sheridan Sch. Dist. Sherman Co. Sch. Dist. St. Agatha Catholic School St. Helens Sch. Dist. St. Mary's Academy (Downtown) St. Stephen's Academy Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. Summit Learning Charter Swallowtail Waldorf School and Farm Toutle Lake Sch. Dist. Tualatin Early Childhood Center Vancouver Sch. Dist. Vernonia Sch. Dist. Wahkiakum Sch. Dist. Washougal Sch. Dist. West Hills Montessori West Linn-Wilsonville Sch. Dist. Willamette Valley Christian (Brooks) Woodland Sch. Dist. Yamhill Carlton Sch. Dist.

Happy Valley’s mayor talks outbreak preparations

KOIN News AM Extra

by: , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Happy Valley Mayor Tom Ellis joined AM Extra for the latest edition of Mayor Monday to cover several topics concerning his Clackamas County city.

So far there are no cases of COVID-19 in Happy Valley, but that doesn’t mean Ellis and his team haven’t been preparing for the worst. Ellis discussed the procedures and protocols residents can expect to see should the city be hit with the virus.

Ellis also discussed some of the parks and recreation projects scheduled to be launched this summer.

