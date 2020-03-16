Happy Valley’s mayor talks outbreak preparations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Happy Valley Mayor Tom Ellis joined AM Extra for the latest edition of Mayor Monday to cover several topics concerning his Clackamas County city.

So far there are no cases of COVID-19 in Happy Valley, but that doesn’t mean Ellis and his team haven’t been preparing for the worst. Ellis discussed the procedures and protocols residents can expect to see should the city be hit with the virus.

Ellis also discussed some of the parks and recreation projects scheduled to be launched this summer.