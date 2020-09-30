‘Harvest Experiences’ brings wine making and tasting to the city

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wine lovers in Portland don’t have to travel too far to see wine making in action this fall. In fact, you can now book a unique wine tasting experience and tour right in Southeast Portland!

Kate Norris, co-owner of the Southeast Wine Collection and Division Winemaking Company, joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about the Harvest Experience tastings at the winery.

To book your spot, head here!

