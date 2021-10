PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Governor Kate Brown received the Moderna COVID-19 booster and a flu shot Tuesday afternoon at Salem Health’s Edgewater Clinic.

Initially vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the governor described the safety and efficacy of all COVID-19 vaccines, explaining "all three of the vaccines are safe, and incredibly effective at protecting against hospitalization and death. I am grateful to have received extra protection against both COVID-19 and the flu with the Moderna booster shot and the flu shot.” Gov. Brown said in a press release.