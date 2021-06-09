Healthy snacking for summer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nutritionist Rania Batayneh joined Jenny Hansson to recommend some healthy snacks for summer!

Mid-Afternoon Snack

By the time mid-afternoon snack rolls around, I am definitely craving something that has both dark chocolate and crunch. The KIND Cereal has been my go-to! Heart healthy almonds as the #1 ingredient and 5-6 grams of protein in each serving.

With super grains – oats, sorghum, quinoa and amaranth you also get a boost of fiber which will keep you feeling fuller longer. You can purchase the cereal on Amazon as well as major retailers.

Smoothie Bowl On-the-Go!

Inspired by the Insta-worthy acai bowl craze, KIND Frozen Smoothie Bowls are single-serving bowls layered with fruit and almond milk, creamy almond butter and topped with whole nuts and granola. They come in four flavors:

1. Almond + Triple Berry Acai

2. Almond + Mango Pineapple Passion Fruit (my favorite!)

3. Almond + Chocolate Banana, and

4. Almond + Peach Kiwi Greens

They are fruit or veggie based, vegan/dairy free, gluten free & offer 7-8g of protein. You can find them in the frozen aisle. They are available now nationwide at major retailers.

A Wild Snack

If you want to talk about a wild snack, this is IT! The Pescavore Jerky Strips are made with wild seafood- responsibly caught, harvested and processed in the USA. Each jerky strip contains 14 to 15g complete protein with only 100-200 calories per serving. A lean source of protein packed with nutrients such as OMEGA-3s, (heart healthy fats) which are essential for your health. This is a convenient and healthy snack perfect for those on the go. They are shelf stable, and available online at https://pescavoreseafood.com/

There are 3 flavors:

1. Caribbean Jerk

2. Smokey Poke

3. Island Teriyaki

BALANCED BREAKS – I love the balanced bits as they the perfect combination of protein/ carbohydrate and fat. They are easy and portable and boast 6 grams of protein/serving.