Healthy snacks: Creating the best chickpea salad

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As we transition from summer into fall, now is the perfect time to toss up a hearty salad and keep some fresh, colorful veggies in your diet.
Local nutritionist and author Rania Batayneh joined AM Extra Monday to share this recipe:
Kale Chickpea Salad Recipe
Ingredients:
- 5 cups kale
- 2 15-oz cans of chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup of beets in vinaigrette, chopped.
- 1 cup of chopped marinated artichokes
- 1 cup of dried cranberries
- ½ cup of sunflower seeds
Dressing ingredients:
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup tahini
- 2 to 3 tablespoons lemon juice, to taste
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons maple syrup or honey
- ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons ice-cold water, more as needed
Dressing instructions:
- In a liquid measuring cup or jar, combine the olive oil, tahini, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, mustard, maple syrup, salt, and several twists of black pepper. Whisk until thoroughly blended.
- Add the cold water and whisk again. The dressing should become remarkably creamy. Taste, and add more lemon juice (for zing) and pepper, if desired.
- If your dressing is too thick to drizzle, whisk in more cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time. Serve!
- This dressing will keep well in the refrigerator, covered, for about 1 week. It may thicken with time; simply thin it with a little cool water as needed.
Chickpea instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Toss your still-wet chickpeas in the onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, and salt. If they are dry, run them under a little water to get the spices to stick. Spread them out on a lined baking tray. You can use avocado oil spray as well.
- Bake chickpeas for 20 minutes, stirring halfway through.
Assembling:
- Toss the kale in the salad dressing first.
- Continue adding each ingredient (chickpeas last) and toss the kale in between.
- Serve and enjoy.