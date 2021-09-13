Healthy snacks: Creating the best chickpea salad

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As we transition from summer into fall, now is the perfect time to toss up a hearty salad and keep some fresh, colorful veggies in your diet.

Local nutritionist and author Rania Batayneh joined AM Extra Monday to share this recipe:

Kale Chickpea Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

5 cups kale

2 15-oz cans of chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 cup of beets in vinaigrette, chopped.

1 cup of chopped marinated artichokes

1 cup of dried cranberries

½ cup of sunflower seeds

Dressing ingredients:

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup tahini

2 to 3 tablespoons lemon juice, to taste

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons maple syrup or honey

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons ice-cold water, more as needed

Dressing instructions:

In a liquid measuring cup or jar, combine the olive oil, tahini, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, mustard, maple syrup, salt, and several twists of black pepper. Whisk until thoroughly blended. Add the cold water and whisk again. The dressing should become remarkably creamy. Taste, and add more lemon juice (for zing) and pepper, if desired. If your dressing is too thick to drizzle, whisk in more cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time. Serve! This dressing will keep well in the refrigerator, covered, for about 1 week. It may thicken with time; simply thin it with a little cool water as needed.

Chickpea instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Toss your still-wet chickpeas in the onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, and salt. If they are dry, run them under a little water to get the spices to stick. Spread them out on a lined baking tray. You can use avocado oil spray as well. Bake chickpeas for 20 minutes, stirring halfway through.

Assembling: