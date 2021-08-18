Healthy snacks: Pomegranate-pistachio parfait popsicles

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – According to nutritionist and best-selling author Rania Batayneh, these popsicles are the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates, and fat.

Batayneh joined AM Extra Wednesday to share the recipe.

Make it at home

Ingredients:

4 cups plain non-fat Greek yogurt

16 oz. POM Wonderful 100-percent pomegranate juice

1/2 cup pistachios- ground to a pistachio butter

1/2 cup chopped pistachios to sprinkle on top before serving

Directions:

In a bowl, mix 2 cups of yogurt with 8 oz. of POM Wonderful 100-percent pomegranate juice with a spoon. Once blended, add the other 2 cups of yogurt with the remaining pomegranate juice. Mix again.

Use a spoon to transfer the mixture to the popsicle molds.

Freeze for 4-5 hours or overnight.

To remove popsicles, run each stick under warm water to loosen.

To serve, dip in ground pistachio butter and sprinkle chopped pistachios on top.

Yield: 12 popsicles.