PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s time to say “hello” to Hello Kitty, Portland. Whether you’re 4 or 40, fans of the Japanese cartoon cat can visit a unique food truck serving some sweet treats – but only for one day.

Urania Chien, co-owner, joined AM Extra Friday to talk about the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck‘s stop in Bridgeport Village on Saturday.