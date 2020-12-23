Helping Oregon communities rebuild after 2020 wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This year’s historic wildfires burned more than one million acres and destroyed more than 4,000 homes in Oregon.
Now, three months later, communities are still picking up the pieces. Allison Keeney from Travel Oregon and Melinda Woodward, co-owner of the Steamboat Inn, joined AM Extra to talk about the impact of the wildfires.
If you want to help with recovery efforts, Travel Oregon has a list of ways to donate on its website.
