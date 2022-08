PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’ll be a somber Sunday as a memorial service will be held in portland, to honor any pets we lost.

It’s being called the “Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day” and it’ll be held at the First Presbyterian Church on Southwest Alder.

The event is from 4-5 P.M. and is free.

To learn more, AM Extra talked with Debrah Lee, the Veterinary Well-Being Program Director at Dove Lewis.