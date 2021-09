PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Mental health is a big issue many United States veterans are grappling with — especially now, after a tough year and a half for many people. However, there are ways both we and experts can do to help a vet in need during trying times.

OHSU Professor of Psychiatry Dr. Alan Teo joined AM Extra to share some insight and to shine a light on this dark topic.