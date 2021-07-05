Hemp Bar: New ‘cannabis cafe’ now open in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hemp Bar is now open in Southeast Portland!

No, it’s not a dispensary — but owners say it’s Portland’s first-of-its-kind Amsterdam-style cannabis cafe.

“Hemp Bar is the first establishment of its kind in Portland… it’s not just a place to consume CBD, but to also learn about it and talk about it,” Hemp Bar’s Director of Operations Amy Speciale said.

Hemp Bar is the new flagship brick and mortar for Southwest Oregon farm, East Fork Cultivars. From CBD mocktails, tinctures and edibles — Hemp Bar offers a variety of products.

“It’s an all-ages space to have science-based cannabis conversations, to hang out, and enjoy a CBD mocktail,” added Hemp Bar Co-owner Mason Walker.

Hemp Bar’s hours are Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. For more information, visit their website.