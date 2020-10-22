Here’s how to deal with election stress at work

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The election is adding to the high amounts of stress employees are already facing at work. A recent survey showed nearly half of workers say politics has distracted them from doing their jobs.

Daniel Harkavy, the founder of Building Champions and an executive coach and author, joined AM Extra with tips on how work leaders should respond to the election tension, how to create a calm environment at work and how employees should voice their concerns.

His new book is 7 Perspectives of Effective Leaders.