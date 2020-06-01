‘Hero Elementary’: Science-powered fun for kids

Carol-Lynn Parente, the co-creator of the series, joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pandemic closed schools and many summer programs, which means many parents and caregivers are scrambling.

But there is something that could help: Hero Elementary, a breakthrough educational series from PBS Kids.

Carol-Lynn Parente, the co-creator and executive producer of the series, joined AM Extra to talk about how it brings science-powered fun and learning for young viewers.

She also talked about how parents can get their kids excited about STEM programs with do-at-home activities.