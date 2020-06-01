‘Hero Elementary’: Science-powered fun for kids

KOIN News AM Extra

Carol-Lynn Parente, the co-creator of the series, joined AM Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pandemic closed schools and many summer programs, which means many parents and caregivers are scrambling.

But there is something that could help: Hero Elementary, a breakthrough educational series from PBS Kids.

Carol-Lynn Parente, the co-creator and executive producer of the series, joined AM Extra to talk about how it brings science-powered fun and learning for young viewers.

She also talked about how parents can get their kids excited about STEM programs with do-at-home activities.

Hero Elementary

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss