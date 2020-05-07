Hey! Don’t forget Mother’s Day. Here are ideas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pandemic or not, your Mom is your Mom every single day. That’s why you should celebrate her a little extra this year for Mother’s Day — this Sunday, May 10.

KOIN 6 AM Extra put together a list of ideas for you to make it easier to get your mom something she loves.

Petunia’s: A special menu of treats like Passionfruit Mango Lime Tarts, Blackberry Lemon Sandwich Cookies, Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake and more. Send her a gift card or have Petunia’s deliver

Green Zebra: Mother’s Day Bundle, curbside or delivery that includes Honey Mama’s Lavender Red Rose chocolate, a beautiful Hill Tree Garden bouquet of flowers, a delicious berry tart from St. Honore & a Rifle Paper Mother’s Day card.

Sunshine Mill: Home Tasting Kits and Virtual Wine Tasting Classes, available for shipping in Oregon and Washington. Included in the kit is a flight of 5 different wine varietals (out of 12 options) in 2 ounce tasting pours. Kits are available for $10 on Sunshine Mill’s website.

Zupan’s Markets: Mother’s Day Brunch Boxes and/or beautiful bouquets. Zupan’s is going to offer two Mother’s Day brunch boxes. One filled with premade foods such as a yummy quiche, cinnamon rolls, OJ and Prosecco. The other is a make-your-mom brunch kit. It will include waffle mix, syrup, bacon, sausage, etc. They’re going to switch up their ready-to-heat curbside pick-up options to include the salmon dinner and lobster grillers.

The Vintages: A safe escape to wine country and a quiet night alone — plus 20% off for moms. This would be a fun, safe ‘glamping’ escape and experience for mom. Each trailer comes with lush robes and slippers. And some, even have soaking tubs!

Abbey Road Farm: A unique destination with a luxurious converted silo inn, beautifully

crafted winery, tasting room, and events venue located on an 82 acre working farm and vineyard in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. This Mother’s Day, Abbey Road Farm has put together a special farm gift package for mom, with biscuit mix, the Wilderness Huntress homemade jelly, a hand painted card by resident artist Nate Brown, and a special recipe to cook for Mom.

Eleusis: Started by Elena Roadhouse, co-owner of the esteemed omakase restaurant Nodoguro,Eleusis is her brand of uniquely and naturally crafted hand sanitizers, soaps,

cleanser and more. You can also purchase Eleusis hand sanitizers, natural soaps and lavender and rose hydrosols. Items are available for purchase on the Eleusis

website.

Ezell’s: Since the start in 1984, Ezell’s Famous Chicken has always been about family. This Mother’s Day Ezell’s wants to help treat 10 special mothers by providing fresh and homemade family meals. What makes your Mother special? Post on @Ezells_Chicken to win $100 Ezell’s gift card.

Hiyu Wine Farm: Sign mom up for Hiyu Wine Farm’s Understory Wine Club, and she’ll receive a new wine every month from the esteemed Hood River Valley winery led by winemaker Nate Ready.

Le Pigeon: Gabriel Rucker will show you how to make your Mom a special Mother’s brunch of latkes and homemade apple pear sauce on Saturday, May 9 at noon on Instagram

Live cooking demo @RuckerGabriel

Nicky USA: After 30 years of business in the Pacific Northwest, the region’s premiere game meat purveyor has pivoted to a new digital, direct-to-consumer model at wholesale prices. Nicky USA has launched premade kits for pick up, including a special Mother’s Day Brunch Box! The Mother’s Day Brunch box will be $155.00, pre order yours now for pickup

Wednesday, May 6 through Friday, May 8.

Nodoguro: Travel the world with mom with Nodoguro’s expertly crafted Bento Boxes. The boxes handcrafted by James Beard nominated chef Ryan Roadhouse are available for curbside pickup on Mother’s Day. This packed dinner box is reminiscent of Nodoguro’s sosaku style tasting menu with everything made in house with familiar Nodoguro flavors.

Quaintrelle Cocktail Kit: For Mother’s Day, you can pick up dinner and a newly launched Quaintrelle Cocktail Kit with the fixins for Quaintrelle’s beloved cocktails like the “Annabel Lee” and “Three Sunsets”. Kits including everything but the booze (even

fancy ice!). Only a few limited edition kits are available each week.

Pix Patisserie: Cheryl Wakerhauser at Pix Patisserie is offering a creative solution for Mother’s Day: A beautiful tea service available for pick up or nationwide shipping. It includes sweet and savory treats prepared by Cheryl herself, a sachet of flower seeds, gift card, and sachet of tea. The only thing to add is hot water!