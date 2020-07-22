High School newspaper recognized for protest coverage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Coverage of the protests happening in Downtown Portland has been provided by a wide range of journalists.
One outlet getting praise for its coverage has been South Salem High School’s Clypian, a student-run newspaper.
Editor in Chief Eddy Binford-Ross joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about what it is like covering the protests from the prospective of a high school student.
