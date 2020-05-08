1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: Coronavirus “Facts Not Fear” Digital Update Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Hillsboro author’s tips for mental health during pandemic

KOIN News AM Extra

Jessi Beyer's new book provides tips

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and keeping our minds healthy is important now more than ever during the pandemic.

Hillsboro author and mental health advocate Jessi Beyer joined AM Extra with some tips on how to keep our mental health in check. Her new book is called “A Practical Guide to Nine Natural Therapies You Can Use to Release Your Trauma.”

Learn more: Jessi Beyer

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss