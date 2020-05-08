Hillsboro author’s tips for mental health during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and keeping our minds healthy is important now more than ever during the pandemic.

Hillsboro author and mental health advocate Jessi Beyer joined AM Extra with some tips on how to keep our mental health in check. Her new book is called “A Practical Guide to Nine Natural Therapies You Can Use to Release Your Trauma.”

