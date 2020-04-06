Hillsboro mayor explains how small businesses can get help

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For this edition of Mayor Monday, Jenny and Emily welcomed Steve Callaway, mayor of Hillsboro.
Callaway acknowledged that his city has faced several challenges during the pandemic as Washington County has been a hot spot for COVID-19. In fact, the first confirmed Oregon patient was a Hillsboro man.
The mayor also talked about how small businesses can receive help during the “Stay Home” order.
