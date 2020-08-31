Hillsboro Mayor stresses importance of Census participation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway cannot stress enough how important it is for his constituents to fill out a Census form.

“Making sure that we respond and complete the Census is critically important,” said Callaway on AM Extra Monday. “We’re seeing right now the importance of federal funding to provide services to all of our communities. And for the next ten years, a lot of our federal funding is determined by the Census count.”

Callway also discussed his city’s continued response to COVID-19 and the status of small businesses throughout the region.

