Hit the road, Jack: Vacasa offers pandemic travel tips

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re thinking about a vacation anytime soon, you need to be aware of how the travel industry has changed during the pandemic.
There are still plenty of people hitting the road looking for adventure. Josh Viner from the rental service Vacasa joined AM Extra to talk about some of the travel industry changes, what people are doing and advice for pandemic travelers.
Vacasa
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.