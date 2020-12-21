Holiday gift ideas at Sidekick Toys & Collectibles

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re still wondering what to get for the kids on your gifting list, a trip to Molalla might help you out.

Laura Garifalakis, owner of “Sidekick2 Toys & Collectibles,” joined AM Extra to talk about holiday deals, trendy toys, and more.

The store opened this past February in Molalla. It’s the second location, after Garifalakis said so many Oregonians were driving to the original Puyallup store in Washington.