Homeowners with damage from wildfires get help with cleanup

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In some parts of Oregon, clean up operations are underway from the historic wildfires that ravaged the state last month.

And, in many cases, families returning back to their homes must deal with the possible hidden hazards from chemicals and other dangerous materials still on their property.

Kimberly Dinwiddie with Clackamas County joined AM Extra Wednesday to explain some of the ways property owners can get free help removing debris.