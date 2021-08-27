Hood to Coast Relay kicks off with new safety measures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After it was delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic — the Hood to Coast Relay is back!

HTC organizers say they’ve worked on a safety plan for months. This year, the race will be a little longer — allowing for more social distancing. Masks will also be part of the uniform, with runners required to wear masks at the start of the race, during exchanges and at the finish line.

There will also be free COVID-19 vaccine shots offered at the relay.

HTC Chief Operating Officer Dan Floyd joined AM Extra to discuss all the details. For more information, visit this website.