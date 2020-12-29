Hope for the holidays: Tips on staying in recovery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus pandemic has made the battle even tougher for those recovering from addiction. As we look forward to a new year, though, a Hillsboro clinic is helping keep patients on the right track.

Dr. Brian Dawson from Ideal Option joined AM Extra to offer tips on staying in recovery and handling stress during the holidays, how to get back on track if you slip up, and when to seek professional help.