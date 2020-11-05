Hot sauce? Portland company has Haute Sauce

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s National Hot Sauce Day and a Portland company has you covered.
Marshall’s Haute Sauce has unique flavors found nowhere else. Owner Sarah Marshall joined AM Extra to talk about what makes their Haute Sauce different, new flavors for the fall and info on their holiday gift pack.
Marshall’s Haute Sauce
