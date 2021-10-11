How and where to celebrate Oregon’s first Indigenous Peoples’ Day

AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday, the state of Oregon is recognizing the first-ever Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Gov. Kate Brown approved it earlier this year, making Oregon one of 17 states to celebrate the holiday.

Dawnielle Tehama, a Klamath tribal member from southern Oregon, joined AM Extra Monday to talk about how and where people can celebrate.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebrations:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories