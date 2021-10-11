How and where to celebrate Oregon’s first Indigenous Peoples’ Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday, the state of Oregon is recognizing the first-ever Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Gov. Kate Brown approved it earlier this year, making Oregon one of 17 states to celebrate the holiday.
Dawnielle Tehama, a Klamath tribal member from southern Oregon, joined AM Extra Monday to talk about how and where people can celebrate.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebrations:
- Central Oregon Community College
- Portland Indigenous Marketplace
- Portland Architectural Heritage Center
- Portland Art Museum
- Conquering Columbus: Dismantling the Doctrine of Discovery (Virtual)
- Eugene’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History
- Willamette University’s Hallie Ford Museum of Art
- Eloheh Indigenous Center for Earth Justice