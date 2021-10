PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - Just as the rain starts to show up in the forecast, the water year, which is from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021, is coming to an end.

The water year is going to finish below the average for what looks to be the fourth water year in a row. The last time we had anything near or above average, was the 2016-2017 water year. That was a gully washer of a year, with a soaking winter rain that kept on giving. The same goes for 2015-2016 when we had the wettest December on record.