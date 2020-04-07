How families are connecting with Alzheimers and Dementia patients

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local man Don Petersen joined Jenny and Emily Tuesday to talk about how he has been creatively staying in contact with his wife.

Judi Petersen lives in a memory care community that has recently been locked to the public. However, Don has been able to connect with her over FaceTime by sharing time together in a way they’v never done before.

Heidi Rowell of the Alzheimer’s Association joined Tuesday’s interview as well to provide tips and information for those who have a loved one struggling with Alzheimer’s or dementia.