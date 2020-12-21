How Oregon potato growers are fighting hunger during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Food insecurity has grown to be one of the pandemic’s most concerning side effects, but communities have been stepping up to keep their neighbors fed.
That includes local potato growers. Kim Wagstaff with WBH Farms in Nyssa, Oregon, joined AM Extra to talk about their partnership with the Oregon Food Bank and “Farmers Ending Hunger.”
Click here if you’re interested in adopting an acre or learning more about “Farmers Ending Hunger.”
