How Oregon potato growers are fighting hunger during pandemic

AM Extra

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Food insecurity has grown to be one of the pandemic’s most concerning side effects, but communities have been stepping up to keep their neighbors fed.

That includes local potato growers. Kim Wagstaff with WBH Farms in Nyssa, Oregon, joined AM Extra to talk about their partnership with the Oregon Food Bank and “Farmers Ending Hunger.”

Click here if you’re interested in adopting an acre or learning more about “Farmers Ending Hunger.”

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss