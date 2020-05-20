How post-pandemic business operations could evolve

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tara Kinateder of investment advisory firm Ferguson Wellman joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about some of the changes we can expect in business operations coming out of the pandemic.
Kinateder discussed impending adjustments in corporate travel and events; treatment of company stakeholders beyond shareholders; collapse in oil prices; mortality rates and pollution; and flexible business models.
For previous editions of Wallet Wednesday, head here!
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.