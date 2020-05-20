How post-pandemic business operations could evolve

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tara Kinateder of investment advisory firm Ferguson Wellman joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about some of the changes we can expect in business operations coming out of the pandemic.

Kinateder discussed impending adjustments in corporate travel and events; treatment of company stakeholders beyond shareholders; collapse in oil prices; mortality rates and pollution; and flexible business models.

