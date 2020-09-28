How smoke affects your plant’s health

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like humans, plants are especially sensitive to unhealthy air. All of the stress that came with the recent wave of hazardous air quality could lead to leaves or flowers falling off.

Owner of Drake’s 7 Dees Landscaping and Garden Center Drake Snodgrass joined AM Extra Monday to discuss what happens to plants that endure long periods of time in smoky skies. He provided tips on harvesting; guidance on extended care for wine grapes and instructions on how to test soil for contamination.

