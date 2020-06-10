How some local businesses are reconfiguring work spaces

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Returning to the office for many people can be joyous for social reasons but terrifying for health reasons.

Classic Exhibits and Exhibits Northwest were concerned about worker anxiety in regards to its employees coming back to work. So, designers have been creating new health-conscious and socially-distant solutions.

Kevin Carty, Vice President of Classic Exhibits and Erica Doughtery, Account Executive at Exhibits Northwest, joined AM Extra Wednesday to discuss some of the methods and ideas.