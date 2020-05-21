How the pandemic can affect couples’ relationships

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pandemic has, without a doubt, affected couples in relationships — in both good ways and bad.
Gabriel Granillo, the digital editor for PDX Monthly, joined AM Extra to share what he’s learned in research on the topic. He just published an article that includes a conversation with couples therapist Jan Dworkin and looks at the sociological/psychological concepts involved.
PDX Monthly — New book aims to provide alternatives to talk therapy
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.