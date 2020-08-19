How the pandemic laid groundwork for protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A growing consensus among experts dealing with racial injustice is that the coronavirus pandemic laid the ground for nightly protests taking aim at systematic racism.

One such expert, University of Oregon sociology professor Krystale Littlejohn, believes the stay at home orders that have been implemented across the nation affect people of color differently than white people.

“[People of color] are experiencing a very different reality,” Professor Littlejohn said Wednesday on AM Extra. Littlejohn said a “stay at home” order for a Black community does not hold the safety and security that many white people get with such measures.