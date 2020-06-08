How to bake Marissa Troeschel’s Raspberry Lime Bars

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Iconic Portland baker Marissa Troeschel‘s stopped by AM Extra Monday to demonstrate how to make her famous Raspberry Lime Bars.

Use the video above and the recipe below!

Raspberry Limes Bars

3 cups (360g) All Purpose flour

⅔ cup (134g) sugar

½ tsp salt

18 tbsp (257g) unsalted butter, room temperature

¼ cup (50g) light brown sugar

¾ cup (245g) raspberry jam

1 cup (125g) fresh raspberries

1 tbsp lime juice

Icing:

Zest of one lime

2 cups (250g) powdered sugar

2-4 tbsp lime juice

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Line a 13×9 inch baking pan with a sheet of foil to create a sling. This allows you to lift the bars out of the tray when you’re done baking. Spray the foil and the rest of the pan with cooking spray.

Add 2 ½ cups (300g) flour, sugar and salt to the bowl of a stand mixer with a paddle attachment. Beat in 16 (230g) butter, 1 piece at a time, on low speed until the mixture resembles damp sand, about 2 minutes. Set aside 1 ¼ cups of the mixture into a separate bowl for the topping.

Sprinkle remaining flour mixture into the pan and press firmly into an even layer. Bake for 14-16 minutes until the edges of the crust begin to brown. Rotate the pan halfway through baking.

While the crust is baking mix ½ cup flour (60g) and brown sugar into the reserved topping mixture. Add remaining 2 tbsp of butter and pinch between your fingers into clumps for the streusel topping. In a small bowl, mash jam, raspberries and limes juice together, leaving a few larger berry pieces.

Spread berry mixture over the hot crust (the crust must be hot) and then sprinkle with the streusel. Bake until the filling is bubbly, about 23-25 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through baking.

Let bars cool completely on a wire rack, about 2 hours. Using the foil sling, remove the bars and cut into 24 even pieces. In a small bowl mix the powdered sugar, lime zest and lime juice together. Add lime juice 1 tbsp at a time to reach your desired consistency. Drizzle over the bars and enjoy!

**The raspberry can be replaced by any seasonal berry. Oregon blackberries would be delicious!